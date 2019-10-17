Buckden Primary School, based in School Lane, has received £5,000 from the organising committee of Buckfest to go towards purchasing new play equipment for the school.

The donation comes following the successful running of the 10th annual Buckfest festival in July, where the organising committee donating in excess of £10,000 to 11 local charities, including the primary school.

The annual Buckfest event sees a variety of music acts take to the stage over a summer weekend to entertain thousands of revellers.

Sammy Riley, chairman of the school's PTA, said: "I explained how Buckden School's PTA was desperately trying to raise sufficient funds, to replace some of the outdoor play equipment. Unfortunately, the old equipment had to be removed, several years ago as it was no longer safe or repairable.

"Due to the considerable costs of this specialist play equipment, the school can't fund the purchase by themselves, with budgets always over-stretched providing the important fundamental education needs of its pupils.

"So this specialist equipment became the pipedream of the schools PTA committee. The children adored their old outdoor equipment, used it every single day and they can't wait for it to be replaced.

"And now, with our own fundraising donation from the church and the amazing Buckfest, it finally will be, whilst also being mindful of the environment too and the school's ethos to make greater use of recycled parts.

"The PTA is delighted to have found innovative, very durable new play equipment, made out of recycled plastic bottles."

The new equipment is due to be installed in November.

"Our enormous thanks to everyone who has helped make this incredible project come alive. The spirit of Buckfest's outdoor fun, will carry on year after year; by hundreds and hundreds of very lucky Buckden school children," added Ms Riley.

Do you have news to share for our Let's Talk Rubbish campaign? E-mail katie.ridley@archant.co.uk or call: 01480 411481.