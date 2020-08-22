Peter Emeleus will be joined by his son Harry,12, where they will be paddling along the Great River Ouse this Monday (August 24). Picture: FAMILY Peter Emeleus will be joined by his son Harry,12, where they will be paddling along the Great River Ouse this Monday (August 24). Picture: FAMILY

Peter Emeleus will be joined by his son Harry,12, where they will be paddling along the Great River Ouse this Monday (August 24).

Ten-year-old Henry, wife Corrine and Julius the cat will be cheering them along to get to the finish.

Peter said: “We as a family, know first-hand that the Covid 19 Pandemic is effecting all of us and we wanted to do something to help those who have suffered more than most.

“Most of us will experience mental health problems at some point in our lives.”

Catherine Keating, community fundraiser for CPSL Mind, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic is affecting people’s mental wellbeing in many different ways.

“Adults in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough can now sign up to Qwell – a free online support and wellbeing community – as part of our Good Life Service.”

Anyone wanting to support Peter and Harry can join them at 7.30am, Buckden Lock, PE19 5QS on Monday (August 24).

Or donate to their cause at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/peter-harry-buckden-ely-paddle

