(From left to right) Louis, Elysia, Florence, Sophia, Libby, John, & Emily at the Buckden cake sale - Credit: Amy Burbidge

Children from Buckden, St Neots, have raised £1,313.60 for local Ukrainian families living in Huntingdonshire during a cake sale.

Buckden residents turned out in force donating cakes, eating lots of Ukrainian themed cupcakes and doughnuts, and buying sunflowers that the children had grown.

Amy Burbidge said: "The boys and girls from Buckden planned and organised the event as they wanted to do something positive to help.

"Assisted by their friends and siblings, and parent power, they ran the event."

The children aged 9-10 held the cake sale on May 7 from Buckden scout hut, kindly granted access by 1st Southoe and Buckden Scouts.

Local businesses, Mrs. D's Doughnuts, Baked a Dream Ltd and Anything But Ordinary Cakes, donated professionally baked cakes to support the children.

The very little cake that was left from a successful day was then given to residents at Hardwick Dene care home.

If you also wish to help support Ukrainians living in Huntingdonshire, visit www.gofund.me/2c6ce36a.