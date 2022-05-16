Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News

Buckden children raise a whopping £1,313.60 at cake sale

person

Alexander Gilham

Published: 5:00 PM May 16, 2022
(From left to right) Louis, Elysia, Florence, Sophia, Libby, John, & Emily at the Buckden cake sale

(From left to right) Louis, Elysia, Florence, Sophia, Libby, John, & Emily at the Buckden cake sale - Credit: Amy Burbidge

Children from Buckden, St Neots, have raised £1,313.60 for local Ukrainian families living in Huntingdonshire during a cake sale.

Buckden residents turned out in force donating cakes, eating lots of Ukrainian themed cupcakes and doughnuts, and buying sunflowers that the children had grown.

Amy Burbidge said: "The boys and girls from Buckden planned and organised the event as they wanted to do something positive to help.

"Assisted by their friends and siblings, and parent power, they ran the event."

The children aged 9-10 held the cake sale on May 7 from Buckden scout hut, kindly granted access by 1st Southoe and Buckden Scouts.

Local businesses, Mrs. D's Doughnuts, Baked a Dream Ltd and Anything But Ordinary Cakes, donated professionally baked cakes to support the children.

The very little cake that was left from a successful day was then given to residents at Hardwick Dene care home.

If you also wish to help support Ukrainians living in Huntingdonshire, visit www.gofund.me/2c6ce36a.

Support Ukraine
St Neots News

Don't Miss

Glebe Farm: "Oatly sued us. We won. Now help us pay off our lawyers"

Food and Drink

Cambs farm takes on oat milk multi-national with Victoria station billboard

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Passengers were "thrown from their seats" when this Lumo train passed Peterborough station at 50mph above the speed limit

UK Government

Passengers 'thrown from seats' when train sped through Peterborough

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The staff at Wensleydale Dental Practice in Huntingdon providing free dental care to Ukrainian refugees.

Support Ukraine

Huntingdon dental practice provides free care to Ukrainian refugees

Alexander Gilham

person
Detail of Police officers

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Police officers ‘engaged in sexual conduct with each other whilst on duty’

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon