Published: 10:50 AM May 27, 2021 Updated: 10:56 AM May 27, 2021

The bubble rush event will take place at Huntingdon Racecourse in July. - Credit: ROSE PEASGOOD

Bubble Rush events are taking place across the region to raise much-need funds East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH).

Organisers say tickets for the fun events that involve rushing through multi-coloured bubbles and splashing through water obstacles are proving popular already and they hope more people will join the fun.

The events were scheduled to take place in 2020, but were cancelled due to lockdown restrictions. While some original ticket-holders have retained their spots and will take place this year, more than 1,000 people have bought tickets in the last month to take part in one of the events.

In Huntingdon, the event will take place at Huntingdon Racecourse on Saturday, July 24, when more than 750 are set for a Bubble Rush. The first wave is sold out and participants will, again, enjoy four bubble stations splurging out coloured foam.

Events are also taking place at Wantisden Hall, near Woodbridge, on July 25; and The Walks, King's Lynn on September 26.

Tickets and more information is available at: www.each.org.uk/each-events.

Each is holding events this summer to raise much-needed funds. - Credit: Miroslav Zaruba

Becky Redbond, EACH events and fundraising manager, said: “Our events usually bring in around £275,000 a year, so they’ve been sorely missed and we’re delighted at the prospect of them finally returning.

"We are, of course, taking every possible precaution in relation to COVID and it’s really pleasing to see the appetite of many to get back involved in events we know put so many smiles on faces. What we also need to help ensure the smooth running of things are volunteers, so if anyone is interested please do get in touch to find out more.”

Whole Hog Piglet event in 2019. - Credit: BEN MATTHEWS

It has been more than a year since EACH last managed to hold an in-person event. The charity has been forecasting a deficit throughout the pandemic and this remains the case for at least the next 12 months, meaning this summer’s events programme will be a big help towards continued care for the region’s most vulnerable families, who have never needed more support after such prolonged periods of shielding.

