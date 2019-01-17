Bubble Rush is a 5k fun run with a difference as participants head off amongst a sea of bubbles, before passing four bubble stations where cannons pump out coloured foam to create a four-foot deep bubble bath.

EACH will be hosting the event at Huntingdon Racecourse on Sunday, June 9. Runners will go off in two waves, with the first starting at 11am and the second at noon.

It follows an Inflatable Colour Dash at the racecourse last year that was attended by 551 and raised £23,974.

Karen Newton, EACH Cambridgeshire fundraising manager, said: “Bubble Rush is sure to be a spectacular sight and lots of fun for all involved – we can’t wait.

“There’s no race element, so participants are welcome to run, jog, walk, dance or toddle through the foam. It’s a completely natural and safe mixture.”

Log on to www.each.org.uk/bubblerush for more information.