Published: 10:00 AM June 19, 2021

The Crown Inn in the village dates back has a long history. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Broughton lies six miles north of Huntingdon and according to the 2011 Census the population was 237 people.

Thee is some evidence of Roman occupation in the village as Roman stone coffins have been discovered.

Not much is recorded about the Saxon era in Broughton but the village is mentioned in a land charter of AD 979 when land was obtained from the Bishop of Ely and from the Abbot of Ely at Ramsey Abbey, which was founded in AD 969 by St Oswald.

According to the Domesday Book, Broughton was listed as Broctone and Broctune under the Hundred of Hurstingstone. There was just one manor and rent paid to the lord of the manor in 1066 was £9.

The village sign in Broughton. - Credit: HUNTS POST

The Domesday Book records there were 31 households at this time and the population is estimated to have been between 108 and 155 people.

The Medieval era saw thriving village industries, which inclueded brewing,bakers, butchers, blacksmiths, carpenters, curriers and millers as well as farm labourers.

At any one time there appears to have been at least five licensed butchers in Broughton. This large number led to the production of leather from the hides and records show how this was bought and sold.

The village has one pub called The Crown Inn. In 1857 it was described as a brick-built and tiled public house with a saddler's shop, stables and piggeries.

Records show that in the 1890's, the innkeepers were a Mr and Mrs. Manchett. In the year 2000, it was purchased by a village consortium.

All Saints Church in the village dates back to the 12th Century, but little remains of the original building. The church was rebuilt in the 13th and 14th centuries.

All Saints Church in Broughton date back to the 12th Century. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Further work took place in 1845 when the north vestry was added and the roof was replaced. The nave was restored and re-seated in oak in 1888/89 and early figures of saints can be seen along with musical angels.

Other paintings, one of Adam and Eve delving and spinning, the other of their expulsion from the Garden of Eden have also been found. Some restoration of the paintings took place in 1998. A wall panel dated 1632 with the Lord’s Prayer can also be seen

The Lock-Up (or Round House) on the green near the church was probably built around 1840 and is one of only four remaining in the county.

The sign tells the story of the Broughton lock-up. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Broughton village lock-up is thought to have been built in 1840. - Credit: HUNTS POST

