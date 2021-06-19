Published: 1:00 PM June 19, 2021

Half Cut Theatre performed 'Twelfth Night' at The Crown Inn on June 4. - Credit: Mike Mayson

Broughton is a small rural village near Huntingdon with a very lively community spirit.

John Kathy Ray, the chairman of Broughton Parish Council explained how the village came together through the pandemic.

He said: “There were informal groups set up within the village to help people with their shopping and help those who needed prescriptions and medications. Everyone was really willing to help one another out."

Many events which would normally take place in the village had to be cancelled due to the lockdown restrictions.

John said: “We have an annual ball that had to be cancelled and also our annual flower festival.

The parish council is now in talks and hopes to be able to hold the events in 2022.

The local pub in the village, the Crown Inn, is a popular meeting place and John says the pub has been serving outdoor meals since May.

Last week, the pub hosted an outdoor open air theatre event on June 4, presented by Half Cut Theatre, who performed Twelfth Night.

Many villagers turned up to watch and there will be another show held on July 30.

Previous shows were held last year, including The Canterbury Tales in December and A Midsummer Night's Dream in September.

Litter Picking event last year in April in Broughton - Credit: Mike Mayson

Other events did take place last year in Broughton despite the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns.

On April 25, residents of Broughton came together do a litter pick in the village and around All Saints Church.

The church is a central focus of the village and at Christmas time residents gathered together to sing carols in the churchyard.

Last year in February there was also a church bell cleaning event and a church working party, where local residents helped to carry out tasks.

To mark the 75th year anniversary of VE Day on May 8, 2020 local residents also took to their front gardens with tea and cake to celebrate.

Villagers celebrating VE Day last year 2020. - Credit: Mike Mayson

Rose Cottage Care Home in Broughton became the first care home in the area to receive some new Rainbow for Hero scrubs.

The scrubs had been commissioned and designed for NHS staff by Chris Evans, former BBC radio DJ and now breakfast show host on Virgin Radio.

A voluntary group called The Butterfly Legacy Project, which has been making scrubs for Rose Cottage for the past eight months, donated 60 tunics to the care home.