The black-tie event, returning for its fourth year, took place at the Crown Inn, in the village, and was attended by 170 people.

Throughout the course of the evening, a group of magicians from Peterborough Magic Circle entertained guests with a display of magic. After dinner, visitors danced to the band Never Mind the Jukebox.

The committee presented a cheque to Macmillan for £1,500 taking the total raised over the four years to £6,000.

Michelle Hutchinson, regional fundraising manager for Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “We are so thankful to the Broughton community for supporting Macmillan for a fourth year running. By raising funds for Macmillan through another successful local event, it means we can continue to support people with cancer in the community. Macmillan has a broad range of cancer information and support services available - including a community of over 7,700 healthcare professionals - but this relies on the generosity of the public to enable us to provide these.”

Macmillan’s community of health care professionals support people during treatment, help with work and money worries, and are there to listen when people need to talk about their feelings.

Michelle added: “The money raised through Broughton’s charity ball could pay for a Macmillan nurse for more than a week. Helping navigate treatment side effects, being a shoulder to cry on and even sharing practical advice like diet and lifestyle tips, these nurses do everything they can to make cancer that little bit more bearable.”

Macmillan receives no government funding and relies on generous donations from the public to support the growing number of people with cancer. Last year, Macmillan nurses helped more than 650,000 people to find their best way through. But millions more need their support.

If you would like to host your own event or make a donation to support our the charity’s work contact Macmillan on 0300 1000 200 or e-mail fundraising@macmillan.org.uk.