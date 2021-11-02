Brothers back brain tumour charity in memory of their grandad

Brothers Albie and Reuben Price are taking on a double challenge to raise funds for the charity Brain Tumour Research as a tribute to their “adored” grandfather. - Credit: Brain Tumour Research

Brothers Albie and Reuben Price are taking on a double challenge to raise funds for the charity Brain Tumour Research as a tribute to their “adored” grandfather who died just months after being diagnosed with the condition.

Albie, aged six ,and Reuben, 10, from St Ives, are taking part in the 20 for 20 event in which Albie, a reluctant reader, will read 20 books on 20 separate days and Reuben, who has autism, will be giving talks on 20 dinosaurs - his specialist subject.

Their grandfather Steve Bastyan, 67, died in July 2019, just two months after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

The brothers helped each other chose their challenges with the aid of parents Zoe and Jordan, who encouraged them to find something which would not be easy.

Zoe, an early years practitioner at Wheatfields Primary School, in St Ives, where the boys are pupils, said: “They’ve done a couple of fundraisers in the past and they’ve enjoyed having the chance to feel like they’re doing something good in their grandad’s memory, so when I saw this challenge I thought it would be a great one for them to get involved in.”

She described Albie as a “very reluctant” reader but said the challenge had encouraged him to pick up a book. Dinosaurs were Reuben’s specialist subject and he thought all types should have their own spotlight, picking the more obscure types.

Zoe said she had used the Brain Tumour Research website when her father became ill and they wanted to support the charity.

The charity says brain tumours killed more children and adults aged under 40 than any other type of cancer yet only received one per cent of the national spend on research.

Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager, said: “It’s great to see so much creativity and determination being applied to this challenge, and what a fantastic way for Albie and Reuben to remember their grandad.

“We’re grateful for all their support as we remain committed to raising vital funds for research into brain tumours to prevent others from losing loved ones to this devastating disease.”

Donations can be made to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Zoe-Price9 .