Published: 2:32 PM November 27, 2020 Updated: 7:29 PM December 14, 2020

Two brothers from St Ives are appeared in court today (November 27) for alleged drug offences.

Mohammed and Sanwarul Islam, 29 and 22, both of Houghton Road, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court charged with possessing a class A drug with intent to supply.

One of the men pleaded guilty while the other went not guilty.

Both have been remanded in custody for their next appearance at crown court

The charges come following their arrests on Wednesday (November 25).