Published: 8:02 AM October 19, 2021

A branch of the Royal British Legion which came close to closure is now thriving and has just celebrated its centenary.

Rachel Lynskey and Patricia Waik at the event in Huntingdon. - Credit: HUNTS POST

The Huntingdon and District branch of the ex-services charity was down to just three members at its annual meeting in 2013 and was about to be wound up when the Hunts Post stepped in and supported an appeal for new members which was so successful that it was soon back in business.

Chris Diment at the Montague Club on Sunday. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Now the branch had a special day of celebrations at the Montagu Club to mark its 100th birthday.

Judith Armstrong, branch secretary, said: “We now have a thriving branch able to support all those serving and ex-service members that require help or just someone to chat to. We also carry out the poppy collection and take part in the Remembrance Sunday parade.

“We regularly meet each month at The Montagu Club and attend many events to fundraise and publicise the help and support we are able to offer.”

John Verrall dressed up for the event held in Huntingdon on Sunday. - Credit: HUNTS POST

The birthday bash included a street party style event, Legion displays and information about the organisation, best known for its annual Poppy Appeal.

The event was open to all-comers, including those without any military service.

Nick Lynskey, from the legion, said the event had gone well but they would have liked more visitors. He thanked the Montagu Club for its support.

The Royal British Legion was founded in 1921 in the wake of the First World War when the nation was faced with caring for the servicemen and their families whose lives had been devastated by the conflict.

Huntingdon and District set up its own branch which continues to support the Legion’s mission of helping serving members of the forces, ex-members and their families.



