Police found this quad bike after issuing a warrant in Brington Police found this quad bike after issuing a warrant in Brington

Officers from the Rural Crime Action Team, alongside colleagues from Huntingdon, South Cambs and St Neots, also seized stolen goods and rescued a dog,

In Brington, they discovered and seized a quad bike, which had been stolen from a property in Buckinghamshire, and 115 cannabis plants, which, when mature, could fetch a street value of up to £92,000.

Officers also found a lurcher dog, which was chained up in poor condition with a nasty cut along his back. With no owner around to claim the animal, he was removed for welfare reasons and taken to a vet for treatment and onto a place of safety.

The team then moved onto Glatton after receiving a call from a concerned property owner, who had discovered some suspicious packages in rented outbuildings.

When officers arrived at the scene they unearthed a vast number of unopened boxes and bags, which contained drug-growing paraphernalia all ready to be set up.

These goods were also seized.

RCAT Sergeant, Craig Flavell, said: “The role of the RCAT team is incredibly varied and never dull, as the last 24 hours has shown.

“I’m really pleased we’ve been able to take drugs off the streets, stop a potential second operation, reunite someone with their stolen property and rescue a dog, which was in a terrible state.

“We will continue to work tirelessly to combat crime and support our rural communities.”

If you live in a rural area and have a concern or information about