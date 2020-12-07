News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Gallery

More Brighten up Christmas photos from readers

person

Debbie Davies

Published: 8:04 AM December 7, 2020    Updated: 6:30 AM December 10, 2020
Vicky Linford of Shakespeare Road sent us this photograph.

Vicky Linford of Shakespeare Road sent us this photograph. - Credit: Archant

Here are some more Brighten up Christmas pictures from across the district.

Peter Smith of Constable Avenue, in Eaton Ford, sent us this image of his display.

Peter Smith of Constable Avenue, in Eaton Ford, sent us this image of his display. - Credit: Archant

Residents from Scotts Crescent, Scotts Close and High Street, in Hilton, have been decorating their homes to represent the 12 days of Christmas.

Many people have put their lights and decorations up early this year to help spread some Christmas cheer and lift the spirits. We are going to publish as many photographs as possible in the newspaper and online.

So, if you have decked your paths and windows with boughs of holly and Christmas lights, please send us a photo and Let’s Brighten up Christmas

Send to: debbie.davies@archant.co.uk.

This is Dina Wilkinson's display in Coleridge Court in Eaton Ford.

This is Dina Wilkinson's display in Coleridge Court in Eaton Ford. - Credit: ArchantThis

Heather Chambers, from Scotts Crescent, in Hilton, sent in her photo of Six Geese a Laying. Villagers are decorating homes to...

Heather Chambers, from Scotts Crescent, in Hilton, sent in her photo of Six Geese a Laying. Villagers are decorating homes to represent the 12 days of Christmas. - Credit: Archant

Victoria Boness sent us this photo of her home in St Neots.

Victoria Boness sent us this photo of her home in St Neots. - Credit: Archant

This picture was taken in Darrington Close, in Eaton Socon, St Neots.

This picture was taken in Darrington Close, in Eaton Socon, St Neots. - Credit: Archant

Let's Brighten Up Christmas! Send us your images!

Let's Brighten Up Christmas! Send us your images! - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Message from the Editor on the tragic events in Eynesbury: ‘our...

Debbie Davies

person

Drink driver twice the legal limit charged after ploughing into youth...

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon

‘This family have lost everything’ - Almost £8,000 raised for family of...

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus cases in Huntingdonshire halved in one month following...

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus