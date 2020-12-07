Peter Smith of Constable Avenue, in Eaton Ford, sent us this image of his display. Peter Smith of Constable Avenue, in Eaton Ford, sent us this image of his display.

Residents from Scotts Crescent, Scotts Close and High Street, in Hilton, have been decorating their homes to represent the 12 days of Christmas.

Many people have put their lights and decorations up early this year to help spread some Christmas cheer and lift the spirits. We are going to publish as many photographs as possible in the newspaper and online.

So, if you have decked your paths and windows with boughs of holly and Christmas lights, please send us a photo and Let’s Brighten up Christmas

Send to: debbie.davies@archant.co.uk.

This is Dina Wilkinson's display in Coleridge Court in Eaton Ford.

Heather Chambers, from Scotts Crescent, in Hilton, sent in her photo of Six Geese a Laying. Villagers are decorating homes to represent the 12 days of Christmas.

Victoria Boness sent us this photo of her home in St Neots.

This picture was taken in Darrington Close, in Eaton Socon, St Neots.