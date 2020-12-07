Here are some more Brighten up Christmas pictures from across the district.
Residents from Scotts Crescent, Scotts Close and High Street, in Hilton, have been decorating their homes to represent the 12 days of Christmas.
Many people have put their lights and decorations up early this year to help spread some Christmas cheer and lift the spirits. We are going to publish as many photographs as possible in the newspaper and online.
So, if you have decked your paths and windows with boughs of holly and Christmas lights, please send us a photo and Let’s Brighten up Christmas
Send to: debbie.davies@archant.co.uk.