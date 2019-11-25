Road Safety Week takes place between November 18-24 and is the UK�s biggest road safety event. Road Safety Week takes place between November 18-24 and is the UK�s biggest road safety event.

David Wilson Homes South Midlands donated hi-visibility bag tags to the school for pupils to wear while walking to and from school, making them easier to be seen as the nights draw in.

Becky Ford, head teacher at Warboys Primary Academy, said: "We're very grateful to David Wilson Homes for supporting such a great initiative and we really appreciate the hi-vis bag tags they've provided for our children to wear on their way to and from school during Road Safety Week and beyond."

Jason Hearn, of David Wilson Homes, said: "We want to urge pupils to keep safe and seen on the roads, and our donation of hi-visibility bag tags to the school will help keep the children safe as the nights draw in."