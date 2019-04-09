The Bridge Arts Festival took place across Huntingdon and Godmanchester. Picture: ARCHANT The Bridge Arts Festival took place across Huntingdon and Godmanchester. Picture: ARCHANT

Organised by the Huntingdon and Godmanchester Twinning Association, the event featured 44 events across 16 venues, made up of 18 individual artists, 14 art groups, seven performance groups, and five workshops –all hailing from Huntingdonshire.

The event took place from Friday to Sunday at venues across Huntingdon and Godmanchester and there were special guests and exhibitors from the association’s twin towns in France, Italy, Hungary, and Germany.

A spokesman for the organisers said: “We have been blown away by the public response to the festival. The involvement of groups from all sections of the community along with our twinned towns resulted in a fantastic event. We are really pleased with the outcome.”

Preparations for the event were more than a year in making and were led by joint directors David Brown and Liz Perrett. They commissioned a series of ‘yarnbomb’ decorations which adorned key venues and landmarks across the two towns, and were painstakingly created by a team of 20 knitters.

The items will remain on display throughout this month.

Councillor Sarah Conboy, mayor of Godmanchester, said: “It was an incredible weekend. I saw wonderful artwork from people of all ages. For me, a real highlight was joining a youth craft workshop. The weekend has been all about bringing us together as communities through art and having some fun with it.

“A huge thank you to all who made it possible - the twinning association and their volunteers did a fantastic job.”

Councillor Sarah Gifford, mayor of Huntingdon, said: “Art in all its forms is a terrific way of bringing people together and the Bridge Arts Festival certainly achieved that. “It was a fantastic event that not only showcased a lot of skills and talents but brought together visitors and artwork from our twin towns. On behalf of the residents of Huntingdon and Godmanchester, I would like to thank Huntingdon and Godmanchester Twinning Association for the hard work they put in to organise this event.”

