Singing St Neots' dad belts out 'Don't Stop Me Now' for final parody video
- Credit: YouTube
Popular parody singer Brian Moore - who has racked up thousands of hits on his lockdown videos - has gone out in style for his last tribute track.
The singing father-of-five has kept St Neots entertained by posting his tracks online - even the viral hits made their way to Health Secretary Matt Hancock.
Sporting a drink and comfy clothes, Brian, 48, took to his kitchen once more to record his take on the 1979 Queen classic ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’.
As he pretends to play the air guitar he sings about life after lockdown, including going on a pub crawl, a trip to Primark – and even getting hair extensions!
The lyrics to the classic rock anthem have been changed by Brian who sings to the camera in his kitchen with added groovy dance moves.
Brian has said it will be the last parody video he releases – unless we end up in lockdown again.
Last year, his original video in the style of Tina Turner’s Simply the Best has had more than 1,000 shares online in a matter of days.
