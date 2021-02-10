Video
Covid Diaries: Singing St Neots dad takes on Bon Jovi classic
Popular parody singer Brian Moore from St Neots is encouraging people to stay positive in his new track in the style of Bon Jovi.
The father-of-five has had thousands of views on his tribute videos during lockdown – even the viral hits made their way to Health Secretary Matt Hancock.
Sporting a drink and his pyjamas, Brian, 48, took to his kitchen once more to record his take on the 1986 hit ‘You Give Love a Bad Name’.
The lyrics to the classic rock anthem have been changed by Brian who sings to the camera in his kitchen with added groovy dance moves.
Singing about the light of the end of the tunnel with the Covid-19 vaccine, Brian belts out: “Shot in the arm and we will be ok, the vaccination is coming your way!”
Speaking about the remake, Brian said: “With the country slowly getting their vaccinations, I thought it only right that my 14th Parody would have an anti-virus feel to it!”
Last year, Brian’s original video in the style of Tina Turner’s Simply the Best has had more than 1,000 shares online in a matter of days.
In under 24 hours Brian’s video has been shared more than 5,000 times in NHS support groups and pages on social media.
Brian began to release the parody videos after he was furloughed from his electronics company last year.
He is currently in lockdown with his three younger children and wife Michelle – who even had a starring role alongside him in one video.
He said: “It was just a bit of fun at first that I was sharing among family and friends but now it's gone bananas.
“I thought if I can swing my hips and make people smile then that helps at this time too.”
But music is in his blood, as he explained he previously ran a successful karaoke disco business for five years.
He added: “My older son and daughter are very musical too and my son made it through the first audition stages in The X Factor a few years back.”