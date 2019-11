David Blake had been due to contest the Huntingdon seat and Liam Round was set to stand for the North West Cambridgeshire seat.

However, Mr Farage, leader of the Brexit Party, said today his candidates would not contest seats won by Tories in 2017 - but candidates would still stand in Labour-held constituencies.

In 2017, Jonathan Djanogly was elected for the Huntingdon constituency, and Shailesh Vara for North West Cambridgeshire. Both have confirmed they will stand again.