The Priory Centre is St Neots has been declared an official breast-feeding friendly venue after councillors voted through a motion to make sure the town is inclusive.

St Neots Town Council has said it wants to make the town welcoming and inclusive for residents and visitors to enjoy and the breast-feeding venue initiative plays part in that.

The council in hoping other venues to get involved in the initiative and will be contacting businesses in the town inviting them to take part and display specially designed posters and window stickers that show they are a breast-feeding friendly venue.

St Neots mayor, Cllr Ben Pitt, said: “This is a great example of how the town council can improve its own operations while inspiring others too.

"We want to make St Neots a welcoming environment for everyone, and I'm sure this superb initiative will receive widespread support. It's also great to see our new intake of councillors making a difference.

"Heartfelt thanks go to Cllr Dundas-Todorov for driving this initiative.”

Concerns about breastfeeding in public areas can include feelings of embarrassment as well as negative attitudes from those also using the public facilities, have been identified as one of the main barriers to breastfeeding.

People can often be put off visiting a new place if they are unsure of how comfortable they will be to feed their baby there.

Cllr Katie Dundas-Todorov, who submitted the motion to the town council, said: “Although breastfeeding in public has been legally protected for over a decade, I know from personal experience as a breastfeeding mum how daunting it can be to nurse in public. This is especially true when you're new to it or in unfamiliar surroundings.

"With unanimous support by the Town Council, I'm excited to see our new Breastfeeding Friendly logo and poster in the Priory Centre. I hope that by displaying these and encouraging other local eateries to follow suit, breastfeeding people will feel more confident and comfortable to nurse all around St Neots.”































28 June 2022

Title of Motion: Promotion of Breast-Feeding Friendly Venues in St Neots

Proposed by: Katie Dundas-Todorov

Seconded by (if

applicable):

Proposed Resolution: That St Neots Town Council actively promotes the Priory Centre café as a

breastfeeding friendly venue and encourages other eateries in the town

to join with the Council in making St Neots a welcoming and inviting place

for all families.

That the Council will encourage businesses to take part by producing a

poster and writing to businesses inviting them to display the poster in

their window and adding their business to the “Breastfeeding Hub”

application.

