The 51-year-old, who works at Mydentist on Station Road, St Ives, is looking forward to a grade one trim at a special event held at the town's Seven Wives pub on September 30 and says she has the backing of her family for her bold new look.

Katrina set a target of raising £300 with her shave at the event, which starts from 6pm, with the trimmers coming out shortly afterwards to enable people coming home from work to get there.

She said: "I have got to the point where so many people I know have been diagnosed with cancer, some are undergoing treatment, others have come through it and some have, unfortunately, passed on and I wanted to do something about it."

Donations can be made to: https://bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/katrina-bull.