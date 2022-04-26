Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Brampton: 13 fire crews attended thatched roof blaze

Author Picture Icon

Pearce Bates

Published: 10:08 AM April 26, 2022
Updated: 10:09 AM April 26, 2022
A row of fire engines on a road.

13 fire crews were called to the incident. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

13 separate fire crews attended a thatched roof fire in Brampton last night (April 25).

The incident occurred at a property on Church Road where the roof was found well alight.

After being called at 5.27pm, firefighters battled the blaze until around 10.40pm.

Crews from Huntingdon, Kimbolton, Sawtry, Chatteris, March, Yaxley, St Neots, Papworth, Cambridge, Sandy, Ramsey, the incident command unit and the north roaming fire engine attended the scene.

A drone was also used during the incident.

Firemen on a ladder, dealing with the thatched roof fire.

Crews removed parts of the thatched roof to create a firebreak. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

A spokesperson from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews arrived to find the thatched roof of a property partially alight.

"Firefighters got to work using hose reels and began breaking up the thatch to create a firebreak. Firefighters also worked to save contents from the house.

"Working incredibly hard to remove the thatch, firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to neighbouring properties.

"The incident began scaling down at around 9.30pm and the road was reopened shortly after.

"Crews had all returned to their stations by 10.40pm. The incident will be reinspected overnight.

"An investigation will take place to determine the most likely cause of the fire."

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at about 5.45pm yesterday with reports of a large fire at a property in Church Road, Brampton.

“Officers attended to assist with road closures while fire crews dealt with the blaze.”

