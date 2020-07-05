Inspirational Erin, 12, braves the shave to raise money for two charities during lockdown. Picture: FAMILY Inspirational Erin, 12, braves the shave to raise money for two charities during lockdown. Picture: FAMILY

Erin Mcelhone, who is in year 7 at Hinchingbrooke School, chopped her hair off for Dementia UK and Holly Ward at Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

Her blonde ponytail was also donated to The Little Princess Trust who provide real hair wigs to children and young people with hair loss.

Erin wanted to help Dementia UK after her grandmother was diagnosed with the illness.

Her mum, Steph, said her dad Tony and two sisters Shannon and Roisin were “so very proud” of her.

“Erin wanted to do something to help during the Covid-19 and the only thing she could think of was to cut off her which is something she loved,” Steph said.

“We are so very proud of what she has done because it is a big selfless act for a young woman to do.”