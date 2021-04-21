News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Brampton Post Office customers say fond farewell to postmaster

Clare Butler

Published: 10:15 AM April 21, 2021   
Brampton Post Office customers raised £4,375 in a tribute to postmaster David Shaw.

Brampton Post Office customers raised £4,375 in a tribute to the "kindness, experience and hard work" of their postmaster David Shaw. Pictured is Pat Prince, Anne Saunders, David Shaw, Billie Leighton and Marie Sheppenson. - Credit: ARCHANT

Brampton Post Office customers raised £4,375 in a tribute to the "kindness, experience and hard work" of their postmaster of 16 years.

David Shaw was given the money as a token of villagers appreciation for his time at the helm of the post office.

He was also presented with a bottle of Champagne and a memory box containing more than 100 personal cards and notes of appreciation from all the people he had helped.  

Villagers said: "His friendly and informative advice, the speed and efficiency with which he works, and his willingness to repackage and readdress parcels for the benefit of his customers has made him an extremely popular member of our community."   

There has been a post office on the site since 1954 - but after 67 years it will be moving into the Nisa Store in Miller Way.  

The owner of the Nisa store will become the new postmaster and a handover date is set for late May or early June.

