For the past year, the captains and members of the club have partnered with the Hunts Community Cancer Network to raise funds towards programmes to help people managing a cancer diagnosis.

To mark the end of their captaincy year, Ian Robinson and Elaine Cardwell, the 2018 men’s and women’s captains respectively, handed over a cheque for £15,638.33 to Jan Davis, chairman of the HCCN trustees.

The captains said: “When we became aware of the work being undertaken by the HCCN, a local charity for local people, we knew this was work we wanted to support”.

Jan said “This amazing sum of money will make a real difference to what we are able to achieve in support of people in the Huntingdonshire area coping with a diagnosis of cancer. We were invited to attend the golf day and auction and were touched by the amazing generosity of the club’s members.”

The Hunts Community Cancer Network is powered by a clinical nursing team partnered with its charity to provide the things the NHS cannot.

“We all have friends and neighbours impacted by cancer, including a number of our club’s members,” added Elaine. “HCCN is unique in that offers people a home-based care package that treats the whole person, enabling people who are recovering from, or living with, cancer in the Huntingdonshire area take back their lives and play an active part in managing their health.”

Through their generosity, the golfers at Brampton Park have helped to ensure that local people who are in need, continue to receive the help and support they deserve.