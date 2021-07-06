News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Nursery children recognised for their 'green fingers'

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 7:00 AM July 6, 2021    Updated: 9:29 AM July 6, 2021
Brampton Nursery Children win gardening award 

Brampton Nursery Children win gardening award - Credit: Maria Payne

Children at Brampton Day Nursery have won a competition aimed at promoting National Growing for Wellbeing Week.

The youngsters won a £50 voucher to spend at a garden centre in the competition, organised by Vistry East Midlands, for their herb and fruit garden and mud kitchen.

Alison Caudwell, nursery manager of nursery, said: “Gardening is an important and thoroughly enjoyed activity at our nursery, so we are delighted to have won this competition. The children love getting involved and watching all of our different herbs, fruits and vegetables grow. 

“We also have a new greenhouse being delivered at the end of June, so winning this £50 voucher will enable us to purchase seeds, plug plants and tools to get us started on it. This will encourage the children to get outdoors, which couldn’t have come at a better time given the circumstances of the last year.” 


Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

On Knobb’s Farm in Somersham, more than 50 burials have been unearthed

Ancient decapitated human remains found in Hunts village

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Cityglades

Cambridgeshire County Council | Exclusive

Steel framed house builder ordered off flagship estate 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Marcin Krywiel from Huntingdon who waved a knife in a woman’s face in a crowded pub has been sentenced.

Man waved knife in woman’s face in crowded pub

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite during his visit to the Armed Policing Museum in Chatt

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Live ammunition found at home of former police and crime commissioner 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus