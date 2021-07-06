Published: 7:00 AM July 6, 2021 Updated: 9:29 AM July 6, 2021

Children at Brampton Day Nursery have won a competition aimed at promoting National Growing for Wellbeing Week.

The youngsters won a £50 voucher to spend at a garden centre in the competition, organised by Vistry East Midlands, for their herb and fruit garden and mud kitchen.

Alison Caudwell, nursery manager of nursery, said: “Gardening is an important and thoroughly enjoyed activity at our nursery, so we are delighted to have won this competition. The children love getting involved and watching all of our different herbs, fruits and vegetables grow.

“We also have a new greenhouse being delivered at the end of June, so winning this £50 voucher will enable us to purchase seeds, plug plants and tools to get us started on it. This will encourage the children to get outdoors, which couldn’t have come at a better time given the circumstances of the last year.”



