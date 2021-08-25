200-mile cycle ride to raise money for homeless charity
- Credit: John Morris
A councillor from Brampton is aiming to cycle more than 200 miles to raise money for the homeless.
John Morris, 64, a Huntingdonshire District Councillor, is aiming to set off on Friday, August 27 to cycle from Lincoln to London.
He aims to raise at least £500 for the charity Friends of The Connection which supports the great work of The Connection at St Martin-in-the-Fields with helping rough sleepers turn their lives around.
John will join 30 other cyclists on the Queen Eleanor charity cycle ride over the bank holiday weekend.
John said: “Having worked in housing for many decades I never cease to be amazed by the fabulous work that homeless charities do to support street homeless, many of whom have complex needs.
“A donation of just five ponds could help someone who is street homeless turn their life around.”
“I am hoping people can spare a fiver to sponsor me to help pay for the cost of meal, a bed for the night or even a haircut for people who are homeless and rough sleeping.”
“All donations large or small are hugely welcome.”
You can sponsor John here: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/JohnMorris200