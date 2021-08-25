News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
200-mile cycle ride to raise money for homeless charity

Alexandra Collett

Published: 10:23 AM August 25, 2021   
John Morris, a Huntingdonshire District Councillor for Brampton

John Morris, a Huntingdonshire District Councillor for Brampton is aiming to cycle from Lincoln to London this weekend.

A councillor from Brampton is aiming to cycle more than 200 miles to raise money for the homeless.  

John Morris, 64, a Huntingdonshire District Councillor, is aiming to set off on Friday, August 27 to cycle from Lincoln to London. 

He aims to raise at least £500 for the charity Friends of The Connection which supports the great work of The Connection at St Martin-in-the-Fields with helping rough sleepers turn their lives around. 

John will join 30 other cyclists on the Queen Eleanor charity cycle ride over the bank holiday weekend. 

John said: “Having worked in housing for many decades I never cease to be amazed by the fabulous work that homeless charities do to support street homeless, many of whom have complex needs.  

You may also want to watch:

“A donation of just five ponds could help someone who is street homeless turn their life around.” 

“I am hoping people can spare a fiver to sponsor me to help pay for the cost of meal, a bed for the night or even a haircut for people who are homeless and rough sleeping.”  

“All donations large or small are hugely welcome.” 

You can sponsor John here: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/JohnMorris200 

