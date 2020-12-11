Published: 12:36 PM December 11, 2020 Updated: 11:20 AM December 16, 2020

A man will spend Christmas behind bars after threatening to kill his neighbours and then spitting at a police officer.

Martin Edwards, 40, began shouting and being aggressive in Walston Way, Brampton, at about 8pm on August 10.

His behaviour disturbed two neighbours who could see Edwards in the street from their window.

As Edwards looked up at the pair, he began shouting verbal abuse, threatening to kill and “stab” them.

One of the victims went downstairs and approached Edwards who continued making threats to kill all those around him.

With clenched fists, he began swinging his arms towards his neighbours who had gathered in the road.

Officers arrested Edwards at the scene on suspicion of affray. In the early hours of the following morning, while in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station, he became aggressive and spat in the face of an officer.

PC Joe Brooks said: “Edwards used threatening language and behaviour to disturb and frighten his neighbours.

“Then the sheer disrespect he showed to officers in custody who were simply doing their job was completely unacceptable.”

In interview, Edwards denied spitting at an officer and claimed he had originally become angry in the street after seeing what he believed was a drug deal taking place.

However, Edwards, of Walston Way, Brampton, later admitted to assaulting an emergency worker and threatening behaviour.

He was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison and handed a four-year restraining order at Peterborough Crown Court on Tuesday (December 8).