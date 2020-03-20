Paul Jefford, 34, had been arguing with the victim on February 11 before the pair returned to her home in Huntingdon, just after midnight.

Shortly after they arrived, the argument turned physical, as Jefford grabbed the victim’s hair and dragged her to the floor several times.

As she lay on the floor, Jefford repeatedly stamped on her head and bit her, causing cuts and bruises all over her face and body.

As the attack continued, Jefford made threats to kill the victim, referencing the actions of convicted murderer, Robert McWhir, who was an associate of Jefford.

The victim eventually managed to break free and call the police, who quickly arrived and arrested Jefford at the scene.

On Wednesday, March 18, at Cambridge Crown Court, Jefford, of Bailey Grove, Brampton, was jailed for 28 months and handed a two-year restraining order.

DC Michael Chang said: “This was a brutal attack, which could quite easily have had a tragic outcome.

“I would like to comment the quick-thinking actions of the victim for reporting this offence to officers when she did, allowing us to bring Jefford to justice.”

We would strongly urge anyone who is a victim of domestic abuse to contact police on 101 or call the national domestic violence helpline on 0808 2000 247. For more advice and support on domestic abuse, visit www.cambs.police.uk/domesticabuse.