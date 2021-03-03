News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Village Focus: Brampton 'a fabulous village to live in'

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 5:00 PM March 3, 2021   
Volunteers Rhiannon and Jillian Sanders, Marie Shepperson and Caroline Hayward who helped to serve lunches in the October half term last year. 

Volunteers Rhiannon and Jillian Sanders, Marie Shepperson and Caroline Hayward who helped to serve lunches in the October half term last year. - Credit: Black Bull Brampton

Brampton is a large village with a population of %,462 and has a garden centre, church, shops and is home to The Manor care home.

John Morris, Huntingdonshire District Councillor for Brampton, said: “I think it is a fabulous village to live in, it does have an exceptional community spirit. 

“A really good example of that, is when the pandemic broke last year, within days, the village had set up the Brampton Community Support Network. 

“A lot of people volunteered and came forward and were supporting people who were shielding neighbours, elderly people and so forth. 

“That is still going on today, we have something called the Brampton Village Hub, which a group of volunteers who help a whole range of community support networks.” 

Chairman of the village hub is Peter Menczer and he has plans to build a Men's Shed on the Memorial Playing Fields in Brampton. 

The group has applied for planning permission and are hoping this will be granted in March and construction of the shed will start shortly afterwards and be up and running later in the year.

Most Read

  1. 1 Tribute to ‘inspirational ‘ teacher and family man Dan King
  2. 2 Police get 198 calls for Covid rule breakers - including groups in Brampton
  3. 3 Huntingdon man due in court for suspected drug deal charge
  1. 4 St Neots primary school receives recognition for PE provision
  2. 5 Nearly a million trees planted alongside A14 die and need replacing
  3. 6 The historical legend of Brampton and Samuel Pepys fortune
  4. 7 Why are we having to drive round Huntingdonshire dodging potholes!
  5. 8 Outrage as racist graffiti is daubed on Huntingdon restaurant
  6. 9 Lockdown robot project for Great Staughton family
  7. 10 Residents complain of 'disgusting smell' coming from landfill site

Mens' Sheds are community spaces for men to connect, converse and create. The activities are often similar to those of garden sheds, but for groups of men to enjoy together. They help reduce loneliness and isolation. 

John also mentioned the exceptional help people provided when the floods came last December, a group was started called the Brampton Sandbag Co-ordinators. 

John said: “Another fantastic example is when we had the floods on Christmas Eve. Lots of people rallied round to help and make DIY sandbags. 

The Black Bull in Brampton contributed during the Covid-19 pandemic too, by providing free hot school lunches back in October half term 2020.  

They managed to raise £1,500 on their Just Giving page and served a variety of fresh pasta, vegetarian, fish and chips and the old classics such as bangers and mash. Volunteers, Rhiannon and Jillian Sanders, Marie Shepperson and Caroline Hayward were also involved. 

Measures Butchers in the village also helped out by donating meat. 

Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Large scale vaccine centre to open at Priory Centre in St Neots

Large scale vaccine centre to open in St Neots today (Friday)

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Ernest Grusza will appear at Cambridge Crown Court on March 26.

Updated

St Ives murder: victim named

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Ernest Grusza, from St Ives, has been charged with murder and will appear virtually at Peterborough Magistrates Court today February 24. 

St Ives murder: man charged

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Two children died in a house fire in St Neots in December, 2020.

Inquest into deaths of St Neots brother and sister opened today

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus