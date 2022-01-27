Brampton Park Golf Club’s ladies captain 2021, May Burn, and men’s captain 2021, Simon Bottomley, presenting a cheque for £17,207.33 to Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice’s community fundraiser, Ellie Burke. - Credit: Sue Ryder

More than £17,000 was raised by generous golfers for Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice.

Brampton Park Golf Club chose to support the hospice during 2021 with various events, which culminated in The Captains Charity Day in July 2021.

The day saw 144 players gather for a golf competition. To help drive funds for the hospice, the club offered tee sponsorship to local businesses.

They also held an auction after play, with many generously donating prizes.

These included a Penny Black stamp, golf days, a luxury hamper and one year’s full membership of Brampton Park Golf Club.

The captains, Simon Bottomley, May Burn and Jim Heeley, presented the hospice’s community fundraiser, Ellie Burke, with a cheque for the £17,207.33 raised.

May Burn, the ladies’ captain 2021, said: “We support a charity every year and we try to nominate local charities where possible. Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice is an excellent charity that is close to many of our players’ hearts – some have had loved ones cared for by the hospice.

“A special thank you to Lynne Fitzjohn, the organiser of the event.

"Thank you also to June Cowper for selling over £2,600 draw tickets.”

Find out more about Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice at sueryder.org/stjohns