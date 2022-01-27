News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Brampton Park golfers swing into action to raise money for hospice

Author Picture Icon

Clare Butler

Published: 1:37 PM January 27, 2022
Brampton Park golfers raise money for Sue Ryder

Brampton Park Golf Club’s ladies captain 2021, May Burn, and men’s captain 2021, Simon Bottomley, presenting a cheque for £17,207.33 to Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice’s community fundraiser, Ellie Burke. - Credit: Sue Ryder

More than £17,000 was raised by generous golfers for Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice. 

Brampton Park Golf Club chose to support the hospice during 2021 with various events, which culminated in The Captains Charity Day in July 2021. 

The day saw 144 players gather for a golf competition. To help drive funds for the hospice, the club offered tee sponsorship to local businesses. 

They also held an auction after play, with many generously donating prizes. 

These included a Penny Black stamp, golf days, a luxury hamper and one year’s full membership of Brampton Park Golf Club. 

The captains, Simon Bottomley, May Burn and Jim Heeley, presented the hospice’s community fundraiser, Ellie Burke, with a cheque for the £17,207.33 raised. 

May Burn, the ladies’ captain 2021, said: “We support a charity every year and we try to nominate local charities where possible. Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice is an excellent charity that is close to many of our players’ hearts – some have had loved ones cared for by the hospice.

Most Read

  1. 1 Jail for paedophile who photographed abuse
  2. 2 Ian Stewart 'appeared odd' at wife Diane's funeral, court hears
  3. 3 Motion passed to send letter to Michael Gove after objections to incinerator plan
  1. 4 Charming 'cakery' selling sweet treats opens in Ramsey
  2. 5 New cops truck catches out law-breaking drivers in successful week
  3. 6 Face coverings no longer mandatory indoors as England returns to Plan A
  4. 7 Huntingdonshire History Festival returns this summer
  5. 8 More roads should come under 20mph scheme, say councillors
  6. 9 Serious case review launched into death of Teddie Mitchell
  7. 10 New bridal shop is childhood dream for Michelle

“A special thank you to Lynne Fitzjohn, the organiser of the event. 

"Thank you also to June Cowper for selling over £2,600 draw tickets.” 

Find out more about Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice at sueryder.org/stjohns    

Charity News
Huntingdon News
St Neots News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The man from Huntingdon was arrested in Newmarket.

Cambs Live News

Huntingdon man due in court on drug charges

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
The collision happened at just after 5pm on the spur road linking Swavesey Services with junction 24 of the A14. 

Cambs Live News

Teenage moped rider seriously injured in crash

Ben Jolley

person
Rose O'Hara, 72,

Cambs Live News | Updated

Missing woman back home

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Huntingdon man Fezhan Bahadur has been jailed after making threats to kill his girlfriend.

Cambs Live News

Jail for Huntingdon man who threatened to kill woman

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon