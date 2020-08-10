Overturned lorry on the A1 at Brampton which caused standstill traffic in Huntingdon, Godmanchester and the surrounding villages. Picture: Cambs Fire Overturned lorry on the A1 at Brampton which caused standstill traffic in Huntingdon, Godmanchester and the surrounding villages. Picture: Cambs Fire

The crash which involved two lorries and a car shut the northbound carriageway near the Brampton Hut interchange during rush hour on Friday morning (August 7).

One lorry driver had to be cut from his vehicle by firefighters using specialist equipment as ambulance crews arrived.

He remains in Addenbrooke’s Hospital with serious injuries while two other people were treated for minor injuries at the scene. The driver of the car was not hurt.

Police say that a 37-year-old driver of one of the lorries, from Lincolnshire, has now been released after initially being arrested when it was believed he was under the influence of drugs.

Dramatic images of the overturned lorry blocking the lanes were shared on social media by Cambridgeshire fire crews.

Motorists were diverted via local routes but it led to severe delays and miles of congestion in the area including Buckden and Brampton.