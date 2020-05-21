A campaign group has put forward a proposal to bring about safer walking and biking routes around Huntingdon.

The Hunts Walking and Cycling Group wants to see pop-up cycle lanes which would make it safer for youngsters cycling to school.

John Morris, district councillor for Brampton and Hinchingbrooke said: “We have put forward a plan for a number of potential pop-up cycle lanes to Cambridgeshire County Council. These would provide safer routes for children to walk and cycle to Hinchingbrooke School.

“Two of the schemes we are looking at include proposing a cycle lane over the old bridge to Godmanchester and reallocating one of the lanes on the ring road from the Old Bridge Hotel around the bend opposite the bus station.

“We have proposed traffic lights on the old bridge cycle lane with a barrier.

“In the long term our group would like to see the old bridge used for none motorised traffic, except for emergency vehicles and buses, when the new Pathfinder link opens later this year.”

He added: “If people would like to see more road space reallocated for walking and cycling, then I urge them to consider writing to county and district councillors to ask them if they will sign the Cam Cycle open letter.”

Cam-Cycle has launched an open letter to ensure safe cycling and walking in the community during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The organisation has said people who need to cycle to, or for, work, including healthcare workers, cycle couriers and key workers must be able to stay safe during and after the lockdown period.

Mayor for the Combined Authority for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, James Palmer, is lobbying for the region’s share of a UK-wide investment in such schemes.

He said: “My absolute priority is to enable people across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough to get back to work and their lives as quickly and safely as possible.

“One thing that is so important to get right is transport.

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough residents can add their ideas and sign the open letter at: camcycle.org.uk/spacestobreathe.