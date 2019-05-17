Brampton Village Primary School received a donation of materials needed to create the kitchen, from Bellway Northern Home Counties, which is building homes in the village.The donation allowed the school to proceed with the construction of an outdoor kitchen that was requested by the children in reception. One of the children's parents, who is a local construction worker, had previously drawn up plans for the school's 'mud kitchen' and sought help in getting the resources needed. Once Bellway heard the school's plans for the new play area feature, the firm stepped in to donate everything needed to make their plans a reality. Bellway Northern Home Counties sales manager, Elaine Brown, said: