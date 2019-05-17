Children of Brampton Village Primary School with the newly-built outdoor kitchen. Picture: COLIN BRIDGES Children of Brampton Village Primary School with the newly-built outdoor kitchen. Picture: COLIN BRIDGES

Brampton Village Primary School received a donation of materials needed to create the kitchen, from Bellway Northern Home Counties, which is building homes in the village.

The donation allowed the school to proceed with the construction of an outdoor kitchen that was requested by the children in reception.

One of the children's parents, who is a local construction worker, had previously drawn up plans for the school's 'mud kitchen' and sought help in getting the resources needed.

Once Bellway heard the school's plans for the new play area feature, the firm stepped in to donate everything needed to make their plans a reality.

Bellway Northern Home Counties sales manager, Elaine Brown, said: "We are very keen to build lasting relationships with local schools and communities and help out however we can.

"It's so lovely to see the joy and impact that projects like this have on schools, and it's wonderful to be able to make positive changes throughout the community."

Early years' leader of Brampton Village Primary School, Aisha Eason, said: "We are very grateful for Bellway's donation. It has been a fantastic source of entertainment and interactive learning for the children.

"We recently brought the children to visit Brampton Gate after the donation took place, and they really enjoyed learning about all of the different processes involved in the building of a home. We're ever so grateful to Bellway for their outreach and help."