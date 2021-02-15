Published: 6:00 PM February 15, 2021

Childcare duo Michaela Ellis and Kerrie Forsey were stunned to find they had been named Childminding Business of the Year in the Nursery World Awards - after being put forward by the judges.

Lifelong friends Michaela and Kerrie, who run Little Daffodils in Brampton - previously Kaylas House in Huntingdon, were watching the awards ceremony virtually from home when they found they were the winners.

“We are delighted to have won this award,” Michaela said.

“We are so very grateful for our tireless work to be recognised and want to share our good news with the people of Huntingdon, as both of us were born here and have lived here our whole lives.”

She said: “We have many families on our books and have supported them even more throughout the coronavirus pandemic. We have opened our doors through the lockdowns, and have maintained a high standard of childcare, giving the children normality and consistency through this uncertain time we are all in.”

Michaela explained that they were put into the final by the judges who had been impressed by her solo entry into the contest.

“The judges were so impressed with the setting that they actually put us up for Childminder Business of the year,” she said. “It shows we must be doing something right.”

The setting, which has a total of 16 children on its books, has already won two Outstanding gradings from the education standards regulator Ofsted.

Michaela said the key was to find out what worked for a particular setting, as well as a lot of hard work.

“We do consider ourselves a big family,” she said. “You have nowhere to hide.”

The pair, now 31, who were born a few days apart in Huntingdon, have a long history as their mothers were friends while they were waiting to give birth.

They went to school together, and after each having two children, took the step of coming together in the childminding business which was originally in Huntingdon.

Michaela said: “Moving to Brampton we have changed out setting name to ‘Little Daffodils’ as the daffodil flower symbolises change. This year, more than most, we have experienced lots of change.”