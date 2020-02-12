Plans, which could see a new care home and flats built in Brampton are to be decided by district councillors on Monday.

The proposal, which is being managed by planning consultants the Environmental Partnership on behalf of This Land Limited, is for a new 70-bed care home and 30 flats in Thrapston Road.

The proposals, which are recommended for approval, if certain conditions are met, have been strongly opposed by residents in Brampton as well as Brampton Parish Council.

The application site is currently part of a small farmstead bordered by the A14 to the north and Thrapston Road to the south. The farm was most recently in use for grazing.

Villagers raised concerns following the application saying that it would have a detrimental impact on infrastructure, road safety and air pollution and pointed out the road was already busy.

The original plans were submitted last year for a 90-bed care home with 32 houses, but were reduced due to residents' concerns.

The new plans, are being recommended for approval, if conditions such as a bus stop upgrade, external lighting and correct drainage systems.

The applicant has also been asked to contribute Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) money to the GP practice to accommodate new patients.

The planning report says: "The local GP practice does not have capacity for additional growth resulting from this development and cumulative development in the area. The development would give rise to a need for improvements to capacity, which could include an extension of an existing practice."

Nicola Rigelsford, Brampton resident said: "As a long-time resident of Brampton I too remember a village where community mattered. Sadly this is the only time anyone is interested in the views of the people who will be badly affected by yet more ill thought out building. Yes we can speak at the planning meeting - for 2 minutes in total when developers get all the time they want to talk to the council. The village is overcrowded as it is with infrastructure that cannot cope now. The stupidity of building a care home and houses on that patch of land beggars belief The Doctor's surgery has insufficient parking let alone GP's. Yet another care home in the village is not in the interests of the community. Why build on that tiny patch of land when Alconbury Weald has plenty of space, infrastructure and road network."

Resident James Wilson said: "As a 3rd generation Brampton resident it makes you think why bother it's too late the village has gone forever now and will never be able to go back to the great village it once was."

Brampton Parish Council has recommended refusal on the plans saying: "This is a "brownfield" site and is suitable for redevelopment, in this case residential. Brampton Parish Council has no objections to the dwellings in principal. However, there is concern for more houses being built in the village and the increased demand for the GP surgery, schools and congestion on the roads.

The parish council also objects to the care home being three-storey.

"This is not in keeping with the area and the existing low rise, single/two storey development on the opposite side of Thrapston Road."

The development management committee meeting is on February 17.