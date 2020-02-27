Plans for a new care home in Brampton have been given the go-ahead by councillors despite residents concerns.

The outline planning application, for a 70-bed care home and 30 flats in Thrapston Road had been rejected by parish councillors and residents who feared that it would have a detrimental impact on the village.

On February 17, the plans were given the go-ahead by councillors at a Huntingdonshire District Council development management committee meeting.

The original plans were submitted by planning consultants the Environmental Partnership on behalf of This Land Limited last year for a 90-bed care home with 32 houses, but were reduced due to concerns.

The new plans, were recommended for approval, if conditions such as a bus stop upgrade, external lighting and correct drainage systems.

The applicant has also been asked to contribute Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) money to the GP practice to accommodate new patients.

Brampton Parish Council recommended refusal on the plans saying: "This is a "brownfield" site and is suitable for redevelopment, in this case residential. Brampton Parish Council has no objections to the dwellings in principal. However, there is concern for more houses being built in the village and the increased demand for the GP surgery, schools and congestion on the roads.

The parish council also objected to the care home being three-storey.

A second "reserved matters" application will have to be submitted by the applicant before work can start. This application will go into more detail about the plans.

John Morris, district councillor for Brampton said: "I am extremely concerned about the impact that two 70 bed care-homes will have on the Brampton GP Surgery. The provision of up to 140 new care-home bed spaces in our village will place considerable strain on our already overstretched primary health services"