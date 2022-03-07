Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Boy sells homemade lemonade to raise money for Ukraine refugees

Alexander Gilham

Published: 3:58 PM March 7, 2022
Brody, 4, showcasing his lemonade stand at the field crossroads on Hogsden Leys, Loves Farm in St Neots.

Brody, 4, showcasing his lemonade stand at the field crossroads on Hogsden Leys, Loves Farm in St Neots.

Brody, aged four, sold homemade lemonade from a stall at Loves Farm, St Neots, on Sunday and donated all his earnings to the British Red Cross to help Ukrainian refugees.

Brody told his family he wanted to help those in Ukraine after watching the news, and so with their support, on March 6, he sold lemonade to locals raising £151.20 from the stall.

The family subsequently created a Gofundme page where he has raised more than £780.

Brody helping to pour a cup of his homemade lemonade at Loves Farm in St Neots.

Brody helping to pour a cup of his homemade lemonade.

Brody's mum Victoria Swindell said: "This has spurred him on, and now he doesn't want to stop and will continue to make and sell his lemonade.

"We are planning another stall this weekend. Waitrose is kindly donating all the ingredients needed along with other small businesses wanting to donate other baked goods.

"I am immensely proud of him! He is an amazingly kind little boy, and we will do anything and as his parents we want to support and encourage his ambitions."

If you wish to donate, please visit https://gofund.me/915d8622.



