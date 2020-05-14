A 10-year-old boy has set himself the challenge of running 100km in May to raise vital funds for Hamerton Zoo.

Luke Warren, from Stamford, started his challenge on May 1.

The zoo, near Sawtry, closed its gates to visitors on March 24 as a result of the Government’s lock-down restrictions and the park has been left without its income from admission fees.

The zoo, which is home to many exotic animals and birds, says the bill for feeding the animals is about £4,000 each day and it needs more funds urgently.

Luke said he wanted to help and set himself a fund-raising target of £300 and he is already well on his way to being able to exceed this.

Luke said: “I wanted to raise funds for Hamerton Zoo after I heard the zoo needed money so that they could care for the animals.

“I came up with the idea of cycling, but then decided that running would be more of a challenge. I run around the local Stamford, sometimes with my mum or my dad or sometimes just on my own.

“I keep track of how far I have run by using a phone app.

“My favourite place within Hamerton Zoo is the Reptile Centre, my favourite animals are snakes and lizards.”

Luke’s mum Louise has said she is really proud of Luke.

“I thought after a few days he would just give up, but he hasn’t and he is really sticking to his goal.”

Hamerton Zoo said: “Our team is proud of his determination and dedication to help our animals – we thank him and many others for their support. We will all be cheering him on.”

Luke has set up a just giving page for people to make donations, visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/louise-warren