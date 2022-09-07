Eddie Schofield from Brampton got up to something different for his school holidays when he decided he would make a boat made of milk bottles.

The imaginative young builder spent six weeks collecting milk bottles all across Brampton to construct his homemade creation.

Armed with 230 milk bottles, four rolls of tape, cling film, duck tape and an old sandpit, Eddie turned his vision into a reality.

The finished milk bottle boat ready for its first voyage - Credit: Donna Geraghty

Eddie, aged seven, shared his blueprints with the Hunts Post and said: “We taped milk bottles together and then some sandpits together and got the milk bottles and put them on the bottom.

"Then we put them around the boat and built a point at the front, covered it with cling film, and then taped the cling film on.”

Eddie's brothers helped by cleaning the milk bottles so they could be taped on - Credit: Donna Geraghty

Eddie worked out the maths with his Dad, Daniel, and was helped by his younger brothers Vincent and Rory, who cleaned the milk bottles before use.

Over the first weekend of August, Eddie, his Dad and Grandad headed down to the Sandy Banks in Portholme for the boat's successful launch, having great fun setting sail on a mini voyage down the river.

Eddies' mum, Donne Geraghty, said: "He’s worked so hard on it, he’s been so excited about making something, so I’m really proud of him."

"He was reading The Famous Five when they jump on their boat and go to an island, and he decided he wanted to make a boat for him and his friends."

Eddie researched and watched videos online to help come up with the milk bottle creation - Credit: Donna Geraghty

Donna posted into a Brampton Facebook group asking if the community had any milk bottles to donate and was inundated with replies.

"He would go round and collect them, and people would drop them over the fence; it was lovely.

"He would get so excited and bike off, it was like a little adventure for him," Donna added.

It wasn't always smooth sailing for Eddie when his initial prototype sank, but he persevered and got the job done just in time before the school holidays ended.

Eddie now has his sights set on building a go-kart as he looks to get stuck into his next big project,















