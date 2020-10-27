A boy from Godmanchester has completed a walk the length of Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for a woman who is raising money for brain cancer treatment.

Elliott Thompson, aged seven, from Godmanchester, has completed 38,880 steps on his stairs at home, as part of a 30-day challenge. Elliott has managed to raise £800 for Lisa Leader, a Godmanchester mum who is fighting brain cancer.

Fiona Thompson, Elliott’s mum said: “He is over the moon to have completed this challenge. We are so proud of him at what he has achieved and he keeps saying he has really strong legs now. He is very happy to have done it and glad it has finished, so he can rest a little now.”

Lisa Leader needs to raise £100,000 to visit Germany for life-prolonging immunotherapy treatment.

Her friends and family have been busy fundraising for her and they have now exceeded over their half-way target of £70,000.

To donate visit: www.gofundme.com/f/climb-for-lisa.