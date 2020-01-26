A youngster who was so concerned about the plight of animals suffering in the Australian bush fires that he suggested his family hold a fund-raising bake sale and has raised five times more than he expected.

Luke Wilson, seven, from Brampton, hoped to raise £45 for an animal charity - but ended up with £243.

Mum Becky said: "Luke is a really sensitive boy who really cares about the environment and animals.

""He asked if we could raise some money to send to help the animals and suggested a bake sale."

Becky added: "We baked cakes, brownies, flapjacks, cupcakes and fridge cake. The local community came and donated some money in exchange for a cake donation - everyone has been great, bringing over donations, even if they didn't want any cake in exchange."

She said the money was being sent to a charity called WIRES.