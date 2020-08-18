Alconbury Carpet Bowls Club held back its re-opening for week as a result of Covid-19 breaking out at Alconbury Weald-based MM Flowers and AM Fresh UK.

But the club decided to resume after tests on staff at the firms, which supply the leading supermarkets with flowers and fruit, showed there was no longer considered to be an outbreak.

Chairman John Holme said: “Six of us turned out which is half what we would normally expect but it did help us to get the social-distancing side organised.”

He said the Alconbury Sports and Social Club-based outfit would normally use two mats and attract more than a dozen players.

Mr Holme said some of the other local carpet bowls clubs had not yet resumed play.

His concern was that in the winter there may be more players and the doors closed, putting players at risk if there was a further outbreak of coronavirus.