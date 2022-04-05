Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
New hoodies for Ramsey Bowls club members, thanks to sponsors

person

Alexander Gilham

Published: 3:22 PM April 5, 2022
Ramsey Bowls Club members (middle) proudly display the new hoodies next to Dizzy (right) and his assistant Harry (left).

Ramsey Bowls Club members (middle) proudly display the new hoodies next to Dizzy (right) and his assistant Harry (left). - Credit: Ali McCormick

Members of Ramsey Bowls club will be keeping cosy in new club hoodies this season thanks to sponsorship from the local barbers Dizzy's.

Dizzy's helped to subsidise the cost of the new tops, which will keep all of the club members and supporters warm on and off the green.

Club president Barry McCormick said: "Our new hoodies went down a storm at the club, with well over 45 members ordering theirs in time for the start of the season.

"Dizzy’s, who has been established in Ramsey for over 25 years, has always taken an interest in sponsoring local sporting clubs, and our bowls section were very pleased when he agreed to sponsor our new Hoodies."

Those who had ordered their hoodies were able to collect them from the clubhouse on April 1, in time for the opening day of the season.

Despite the weather, dozens of members came along and enjoyed bacon rolls in the warm donning the new kit.



