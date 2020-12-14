Published: 9:00 AM December 14, 2020 Updated: 11:19 AM December 16, 2020

One of the bowlers, Tracy Cartwright presented a cheque to Arrienne from the food bank. PICTURE: Steve Friend - Credit: Steve Friend

Members of St Neots Indoor Bowls club have donated a further £800 to St Neots Food Bank.

Mike Friend, a bowler at the club, has been collecting empty ink cartridges which are then recycled at a plant in Milton Keynes.

Some contain valuable metals and the plant then gives him money in exchange, which he then donates to the food bank.

The club members and the community have raised getting on for £2,000 from the items which most people discard as rubbish.

With the generosity of St Neots public donating cartridges and old mobile phones, the bowls club have been able to give a further £800 to the foodbank.

Mr Friend said: “I would like to thank the whole community who have made this possible. As the club is closed for the foreseeable future due to the pandemic, I am still collecting cartridges and phones at my house.”

Mike’s address is: 30 Beatty Road, Eaton Socon, PE19 8PT.