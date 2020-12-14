News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

St Neots Indoor Bowls club donates £800 to food bank

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 9:00 AM December 14, 2020    Updated: 11:19 AM December 16, 2020
One of the bowlers, Tracy Cartwright presented a cheque to Arrienne from the food bank. PICTURE: Steve Friend

One of the bowlers, Tracy Cartwright presented a cheque to Arrienne from the food bank. PICTURE: Steve Friend - Credit: Steve Friend

Members of St Neots Indoor Bowls club have donated a further £800 to St Neots Food Bank.

Mike Friend, a bowler at the club, has been collecting empty ink cartridges which are then recycled at a plant in Milton Keynes.

Some contain valuable metals and the plant then gives him money in exchange, which he then donates to the food bank.

The club members and the community have raised getting on for £2,000 from the items which most people discard as rubbish.

With the generosity of St Neots public donating cartridges and old mobile phones, the bowls club have been able to give a further £800 to the foodbank.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Friend said: “I would like to thank the whole community who have made this possible. As the club is closed for the foreseeable future due to the pandemic, I am still collecting cartridges and phones at my house.”

Mike’s address is: 30 Beatty Road, Eaton Socon, PE19 8PT.

Most Read

  1. 1 Drugs stash found inside cereal box in Huntingdon house
  2. 2 HCCN nurses run to raise funds
  3. 3 Singing St Neots dad puts Covid twist on classic Christmas song in latest parody
  1. 4 Huntingdonshire will enter Tier two next week, ending second lockdown
  2. 5 Christmas events in Huntingdonshire this weekend
  3. 6 Huntingdon care home celebrates annual Country Court Staff Awards
  4. 7 Huntingdon MP urges Matt Hancock to move district into Tier One
  5. 8 Pub landlords say they are ‘broken’ as pub is forced to closed after Covid outbreak
  6. 9 Man taken to hospital after lorry and car crash on A1 near St Neots
  7. 10 Students spread festive cheer in St Neots

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Drink driver twice the legal limit charged after ploughing into youth...

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus cases in Huntingdonshire halved in one month following...

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon

Drunk lorry driver jailed after getting stuck in ditch in Huntingdonshire

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon

Message from the Editor on the tragic events in Eynesbury: ‘our...

Debbie Davies

person
Comments powered by Disqus