They went into partnership with the local Muslim Community Group to put together a donation of goodies to make life easier for staff whose work load has increased because of the coronavirus crisis.

Huntingdon Community Group has now become the recognised organisation for the Covid-19 community response in the Huntingdon area and agreed to support the ward.

Founder Cllr Patrick Kadewere said: “We had a request from one of our group members Elizabeth Tootell for some help to provide refreshments and toiletries to the staff of Cherry Tree Ward where she works as a health care assistant.

“We partnered with our Muslim Community Group, who are always more than happy to help the community, to put together a box of the donations requested.”

Cllr Kadewere said: “Thanks to some generous donations we have been able to put together a box of 100 toothbrushes with toothpaste, 250 shampoos, 50 conditioners, 250 shower gels, 50 body lotions, 150 soaps as well as tea, milk, sugar, juice and biscuits.

“We are so proud of all our NHS staff and key workers for all they are doing in these unprecedented times and we are pleased to be able to support them whenever we can.”

Elizabeth Tootell said: “I would like to thank everyone at HMCA and HCG for their generous donations and support.

“The kindness and generosity of the public in these difficult times gives everyone a lift.”