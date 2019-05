Two crews from St Neots were called to an open area in Cambridge Road just after 11pm following reports of a fire that has spiralled out of control.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "On arrival firefighters found 30 tonnes of household waste and garden rubbish well alight. Using two hose reels, they extinguished the fire and returned to their station by 12.30am."

An investigation determined the cause of the fire was accidental.

Following the incident, the fire service issued advice for homeowners having bonfires.

The spokesman said: "Build your bonfire well clear of buildings, garden sheds, fences and hedges, never use flammable liquids to start a bonfire, and never burn dangerous items such as aerosol cans, paint tins, foam furniture, or batteries.

"Don't leave bonfires unattended. An adult should supervise it until it has burnt out. If it has to be left, damp it down with plenty of water, and always keep a bucket of water or a hosepipe nearby in case of fire."