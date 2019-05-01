Officers are currently at the scene, together with firefighters and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) and are working to destroy the device.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said: “We were called by Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service to Huntingdon Road in St Neots just before 10am today, following a report that a hand grenade had been discovered. Officers are currently at the scene, together with firefighters. The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team will also be attending the scene shortly and will work to remove and destroy the device.”