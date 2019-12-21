LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR VARIATION OF PREMISES LICENCE

Notice is given that I, Ashley Skipp have on the 12/12/2019 applied to Huntingdonshire District Council as the Licensing Authority to vary the licence of Bohemia St Neots 16, 20 & 21 Cross Keys Mews to allow the sale of alcohol between the hours of 06:00 — 01:00 Monday — Fridays, Saturdays 08:00 — 01:00 & Sundays 09:00 —01:00. We intend to include a variation on New Years day for all licensable activities from 01:00 - 03:00.

Anyone wishing to make representations concerning this application should do so in writing to: Huntingdonshire District Council, Licensing Section, Pathfinder House, St.Mary's Street, Huntingdon, Cambs PE29 3TN Representations in respect of this application must reach the Licensing Authority by 09/01/2020 Persons wishing to inspect the register or the record of this application may do so by attending the office of the Licensing Section, during office hours, Monday to Friday inclusive. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application, the maximum fine for which on summary conviction is £5000.