Breaking
Police searching for missing man discover body
Published: 11:33 AM June 26, 2022
Updated: 11:40 AM June 26, 2022
- Credit: HUNTS POST
Police searching for a missing St Neots man have discovered a body.
Officers made an appeal to the media in their search for missing Joseph Smith-Sturgess, aged 30, on Saturday morning after concerns for his safety were raised.
Police have now confirmed that a body was discovered near Great Stukeley on Saturday afternoon.
The death is currently being treated as unexplained and formal identification has not yet taken place.