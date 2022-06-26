Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Police searching for missing man discover body

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 11:33 AM June 26, 2022
Updated: 11:40 AM June 26, 2022
Police say they have discovered the body of a man at Great Stukeley.

Police say they have discovered the body of a man at Great Stukeley. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Police searching for a missing St Neots man have discovered a body.

Officers made an appeal to the media in their search for missing Joseph Smith-Sturgess, aged 30, on Saturday morning after concerns for his safety were raised.

Police have now confirmed that a body was discovered near Great Stukeley on Saturday afternoon.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained and formal identification has not yet taken place. 



St Neots News
Huntingdon News

